Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In March

Though March is supposed to bring the start of spring, we all know by now that it's foolish to rely too much on the fickle British weather. So if you find yourself craving duvet days this month, that's cool, and Netflix has you covered.
New shows to binge-watch include the third and final season of Love (pictured), the return of Marvel's Jessica Jones, and the second series of Lemony Snicket adaptation A Series of Unfortunate Events. Netflix is also adding a brand new interview with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who sits down with David Letterman for an in-depth chat.
Some classic movies are joining the library too, including psychological thriller Misery, '70s horror favourite Carrie, and the original, very funny Guardians of the Galaxy film. Documentary lovers also have plenty to choose from, including Whitney: Can I Be Me, a poignant insight into the life and career of the late Whitney Houston.
Click through to see every single new title – and its release date – on Netflix this March.