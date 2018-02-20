Miley Cyrus Fangirled Over Meeting This Lizzie McGuire Movie Legend

Just because you were once a Disney Channel star doesn't mean you're immune to fangirling over anyone in the Lizzie McGuire universe. That's exactly what happened when Miley Cyrus met Yani Gellman — better known as Paolo from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.
If you watched Pretty Little Liars, you may know Gellman as perpetually shady cop Garrett Reynolds. However, for Miley and her sister Noah, the actor will forever be the perpetually shady pop star Paolo, who convinces Hilary Duff's Lizzie McGuire to perform as Italian songstress Isabella. (Isabella is also portrayed by Duff, rocking a killer brunette wig.)
"Sing to me Paolo," wrote Noah on the Instagram caption of a pic of her and Miley hanging out with Gellman. Click through the slideshow and you'll also see stills from The Lizzie McGuire movie — clearly, these two are fans.
Fans of the sisters were thrilled to see Miley and Noah (who appeared on six episodes of Hannah Montana alongside her big sis) celebrating another member of the Disney fam.
"Super adorable, and awesome! Hey now, this is what dreams are made of," wrote one fan, quoting Duff's iconic song.
"I’m screaming that this happened," added another.
"So many of my Disney Channel dreams in one picture," said a third.
While Miley was definitely down to share some love for her fellow former Disney star, she previously admitted that it was difficult growing up in the public eye following the success of Hannah Montana.
"When you’re in this industry, adults treat kids like adults," the singer told Elvis Duran on iHeartRadio's Label Defiers podcast. "I think the way people judge you or people would write articles on me when I was a kid going through the times of having crazy breakouts or going through breakups or whatever I was going through, people would treat me like I could handle those comments as an adult, like I had this thick skin."
Now, Miley seems confident enough to do her own thing — and that includes basking in the glow of the real-life Paolo. May we all one day be as lucky.
