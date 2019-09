Based On The First Group Of Presenters, The Oscars Are Going To Be Historic This Year

Next up are some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood, including last year's winner for Best Supporting Actor and Best Picture star, Mahershala Ali . Viola Davis, a legend in her own right, will also present an award, as will Chadwick Boseman, who is currently dazzling audiences in theaters as T'Challa in Black Panther. Tiffany Haddish, the breakout comedic star of 2017 , is also set to present an Oscar after hosting the live nomination announcement telecast.