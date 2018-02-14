Is Cardi B Pregnant?

After TMZ reported that members of Cardi B's team were telling people that she's pregnant, the singer took to Instagram in what seems to be yet another response to all the rumours.
According to the outlet, one of Cardi's reps let slip the news during the Super Bowl Maxim party where the singer had performed. When Cardi was offered the opportunity to go to the VIP area, a rep reportedly told the staffer that Cardi wanted to stay away from the party atmosphere and that she was 2 to 4 months pregnant.
Just now, the singer took to Instagram with the message "Getting on my damn nerves this morning" and a photo of Buttercup from the Powerpuff Girls.
Advertisement
She also disabled comments on the post.
The singer previously used Instagram to debunk pregnancy rumours, responding to a comment last week with "No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace."
The singer may have also indirectly addressed the rumours on the Grammys red carpet. E!’s Giuliana Rancic asked about the lyrics to her song "Motorsport," and whether or not she had any rumours she wanted to clear up.
"At one point in it you say, um, something about like the source," Rancic said. "Like, you need to go to the source."
"If y’all wanna know, ask me, I’ll tell you," the rapper replied.
And she's been asked about the pregnancy rumour again and again by fans, so it's safe to say that if there was anything to say, she would have told us — especially because she's already so unfiltered.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement