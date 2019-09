Why Frances McDormand Is The Best Actress Nominee We Deserve This Year

The times are finally catching up to a woman who has always been a little out our reach. (And then there's the fact that, at 60, there's less pressure on her to be a sex symbol. “I was too old, too young, too fat, too thin, too tall, too short, too blond, too dark — but at some point they’re going to need the other,” McDormand said in a New York Times profile of her earlier this year. “So I’d get really good at being the other.”) In 2018, McDormand's #nomakeup look and powerful speech was cause for celebration. But it hasn't always been so. Her reluctance to conform has mostly made people uncomfortable. In fact, it's a testament to her prowess as an actor that she's still managed to gain recognition for her work. Despite not playing the Hollywood game, she's only a Grammy away from an EGOT, having secured her Oscar back in 1997, along with a Tony award for her role in David Lindsay-Abaire's play, Good People, in 2011, and an Emmy for HBO's Olive Kitteridge in 2014. And if she takes home the Oscar for Best Actress for Three Billboards, for which she's currently the frontrunner, she'll be joining a small and exclusive club of 13 female performers who have won in that category more than once. (With four wins, Katharine Hepburn holds the record; Meryl Streep is close behind with three.)