If you were asked to name a romantic city, you'd probably name a place in Europe: Paris, Venice and Prague are all go-to destinations for lovers seeking to deepen their feelings for one another. The small Italian town of Crema is also proving popular with film fans who want to recreate the heartbreaking relationship between Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) in indie hit Call Me By Your Name.
As super-dreamy as these destinations may seem, they shouldn't make us forget that the UK also has its share of romantic cities. Trip Advisor's Holiday Lettings blog has recently compiled a list of the top ten by using a special algorithm to scan the site for reviews mentioning romance. The city where most visitors talk about romance was found to be Bath, followed by Durham, Oxford, Winchester and Salisbury.
Advertisement
To be fair, Bath's romantic appeal is pretty undeniable. The Somerset city is known for its beautiful Roman baths (pictured above) and boasts stunning Georgian architecture including the famous Royal Crescent. It's also small enough to navigate on a weekend break or even a brisk day trip.
Durham is also an uncommonly historic and picturesque city with a glorious Norman cathedral, while Oxford is often wistfully referred to as "the city of dreaming spires." It's easy to see why so many people find these places romantic, but if you disagree with their high ranking on the list, you can cast your own vote for the UK's most romantic city over on Trip Advisor.
The top ten most romantic UK cities in the UK, according to Trip Advisor mentions:
1. Bath
2. Durham
3. Oxford
4. Winchester
5. Salisbury
6. Norwich
7. Lincoln
8. Dundee
9. Inverness
10. Cambridge
Valentine's Day is only a few days away, but maybe it's not too late for a last-minute romantic getaway to somewhere in the UK?
Read These Next
Advertisement