What if the studio had taken stock of the public mood and taken a pause to regroup before the final instalment, rather than shoot Darker and Freed back-to-back? It’s a difficult step to take, but not unheard of. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo franchiseafter an almost 7-year pause between the first instalment and its sequel. Of course, that might mean recasting, major delays, and bringing in fresh eyes to come up with a new vision, all of which costs money. But might it not have been worth it for a film that will reach millions of eyeballs and, by extension, hold sway over the image that many women have of what a relationship should look like?