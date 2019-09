Here's the thing: For as much as America’s royal family loves to show the world the molded arrangements that show up at their homes, it’s near impossible to uncover specific details about them. First, we reached out to Jeff Leatham, the celebrity florist who is close friends with the family — Kris Jenner officiated his October wedding to Colton Hayes — and also happens to be their go-to florist. When we got Leatham on the phone to see if any of Kylie’s recently shared floral gifts had come from his studio, he explained that because he’s a friend of the family and they are his clients, he could not provide us with any information. We get it, you can’t exactly cross someone who has communed with God on behalf of you and your S.O., especially if that someone is Kris Jenner.