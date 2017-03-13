Colton Haynes Is Engaged, Thanks To Cher

Just when you think stars are just like us, they go and pull a totally lavish move. Case in point: the epic, star-studded marriage proposal arranged by celebrity florist Jeff Leatham for former Teen Wolf and Arrow star Colton Haynes over the weekend.
Haynes and Leatham, who only made their public debut as a couple last month, got engaged during their trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. According to a rep for the 28-year-old actor, who will be starring in the Scarlett Johansson film Rough Night, Leatham called on some famous friends to help him pop the question.
Advertisement
“Jeff’s marriage proposal to Colton was incredible, starting with a personalized video message from Cher singing their favorite song, ‘I Got You Babe,’ followed by video messages from their family members and close friends — including Melanie Griffith, Serena Williams, Ally Maki, and many more," his rep told People. "After Colton said yes, the proposal continued with a fireworks display set to Bruno Mars’ ‘Marry You’ as the couple danced in tears."
And just like that, "he went to Serena" replaced "he went to Jared."
The couple celebrated their engagement with fireworks. Both took to Instagram to share their happy news.
"Thank you @cher for the beautiful 'I Got You Babe' proposal lead-in," Haynes, who publicly came out last year, wrote. "You sounded incredible as always. The most special night of my life."
Leatham, meanwhile, shared a clip of Cher playing Cupid.
"Alright, this is for you, you know what it is," the singer told the lovebirds after singing a line from her famous hit with ex-husband Sonny Bono. "You know what you're supposed to do now. This is going to be the best thing ever. You have to call me and tell me how it worked out, alright."
Well, Cher, it worked out pretty darn well. Also, do you take bookings?
Advertisement