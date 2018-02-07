Will Smith Just Proved He Is The Ultimate Embarrassing Dad

Usually, congratulations come in the form of dinner or flowers, but if your dad is Will Smith, then you've got something a little bit crazier in store. Recently, Smith has been having a lot of fun on both Instagram and YouTube, so when his son Jaden reached 100,000,000 streams on Spotify for his song "Icon," the 49-year-old decided to commemorate the song by remaking the music video... shot for shot.
That gets a lot funnier when you remember what the "Icon" music video is (basically three minutes of Jaden looking young, cool, and hip in front of a car) and then replace that with a dad wearing sock and sandals.
However, Smith does get points for trying. He recreated the chains around Jaden's neck, the ripped denim outfit, even the grills in his teeth, all for the sake of a really good dad joke.
"I'm proud of you baby," Smith says in the video. "100,000,000. I'm proud of you man."
He expanded on this in the caption, writing, "It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!"
Clearly, Jaden wasn't too embarrassed, because he responded with a touching comment of his own.
"Dad this is the funniest thing I've ever seen in my life," he wrote. "You're the best father anyone could ask for thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it to [sic] far sometimes I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love. Also thank you for having the best Instagram on planet earth."
Jaden’s comment under Will‘s IG post pic.twitter.com/4ljpZ2YSgL— Monique (@MoPeace__) February 7, 2018
The two have already proved they have a great relationship — I mean, you have to really like someone to let them cut off all your hair. If this doesn't scream for a collaboration on Jaden's next album, then I don't know what does. Just don't let Smith be in charge of the costumes.
