The Meaning Behind Each Of The Kardashian-Jenner Family's Baby Names

In 2018, the youngest generation of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will grow by three. This means there will be even more names to keep up with. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West just welcomed a girl named Chicago. And on 4th February Kylie Jenner confirmed what had long been suspected: Not only had she been pregnant with Travis Scott's baby — she'd also given birth on 1st February to a little girl named Stormi. Up next is Khloé Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson in March or April.
Kris Jenner established her own naming tradition: Give each of her daughters a name that began with the letter "K." But Jenner's daughters and son haven't continued that particular trend. Instead, Jenner's grandchildren (eight so far) all have unique and uncommon names, imbued with meaning and significance.
Who knows how many young Norths, Penelopes, and Dreams will be in kindergarten classrooms, thanks to the Kardashian-Jenners? Here's the reasoning behind each of their names.
Read These Stories Next: