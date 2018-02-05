Why Are Dystopian Futures Always So Horrible To Women?

"When you start talking about all the different influences that come into a creator's desire to create, I think that there is absolutely nothing wrong with saying: 'Steven Spielberg is Jewish, that's part of his identity as a filmmaker.' It does not diminish him, nor does it make it bigger; it's simply part of who he is. I would say that the American immigrant experience is a very big part of who I am. Being female is a very big part of who I am. Falling outside of the heteronormative life experience is a very big part of who I am. That's too long to write down. I am a big believer in if she can see it, she can be it, so it's important for people to know that I'm female because at the moment we currently exist in time, this kind of material does seem to be more often executed by men. It's important to not see that as prescriptive. I personally am drawn to this material so that is the material I'm going to do.