Katherine Heigl Lawyers Up & Joins The Cast Of Suits

How do you solve a problem like a missing Meghan Markle? Well, if you're Suits, the show in which Markle starred, pre-royal engagement, you get Katherine Heigl. Variety reports that Heigl will join the show for season 8, portraying a new partner at the law firm.
"Joining ‘Suits’ was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of,” Heigl said in a press release. “I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”
Advertisement
This is, of course, a move to replace Markle, who left the show shortly after she announced her engagement to Prince Harry. Before she announced the engagement, though, there were rumours that Markle's contract was up for renegotiation — a typical TV contract lasts for 7 seasons, so this makes sense — and that Markle would not renew hers.
In a BBC interview about her engagement, Markle explained that she's actually giving up acting entirely, not just Suits. "I don’t see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It’s a new chapter," she told interviewer Mishal Husain.
So, who better to take the role than Heigl, who has shifted into a quieter life with her blog Those Heavenly Days? In late 2016, there was some speculation that Heigl would return to Grey's Anatomy, the show that really cemented her place as television royalty. Heigl's character did end up returning to Grey's this past fall, but as a pseudo-version of Izzie Stevens. (Heigl did not return to film anything for the episode.) Turns out, Heigl had her sights trained on Suits, anyway. And if Suits doesn't work out, there's always the CW reboot of Roswell.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement