Kerry Washington Always Does These 5 Things — & No One Has Noticed

Luckily, there are a handful of celebs that always deliver something fresh and new — and Kerry Washington is one of those rare few. Quite the opposite of her T.V. persona, Olivia Pope, Washington isn't one to stick to natural makeup. It makes sense that the fictitious Pope, a D.C.-based crisis manager on ABC's Scandal, would keep things muted, but off-set Washington goes wild, calling on a host of colours, textures, and finishes for her looks.