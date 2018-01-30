Kerry Washington Always Does These 5 Things — & No One Has Noticed

We hate to break it to you, but for every example of boundary-breaking red carpet beauty — Rih's dramatic blush at the Met Gala or Lady Gaga's thumbprint liner at the 2017 Grammys — there's an endless sea of no-makeup makeup paired with glowing highlighter and fluttery lashes. Gorgeous? Yes, but it's also just the sleeping pill we need to snooze through the entirety of E!'s pre-show red carpet this awards season.
Luckily, there are a handful of celebs that always deliver something fresh and new — and Kerry Washington is one of those rare few. Quite the opposite of her T.V. persona, Olivia Pope, Washington isn't one to stick to natural makeup. It makes sense that the fictitious Pope, a D.C.-based crisis manager on ABC's Scandal, would keep things muted, but off-set Washington goes wild, calling on a host of colours, textures, and finishes for her looks.
In honour of Washington's birthday tomorrow, we scoured the archives and found something surprising: Despite the star's chameleon-like tendencies, she falls back on a few techniques time and time again. We've rounded up these bold cat-eyes, faux bangs, monochromatic makeup, and more, ahead. Curious? Keep clicking.