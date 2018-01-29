Still basking in the glow of an extremely successful and record-breaking 2017, Cardi B. is attending her first ever Grammy awards tonight. She was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, both of which she unfortunately lost to Kendrick Lamar. But Cardi won in her own right before she even entered Madison Square Garden in NYC when she slayed the red carpet. Instead of snapping pictures with her fiancé and Migos member Offset, the rapper twinned with her sister Hennessy Carolina and took #sistergoals to a whole new level.
The two Bronx natives rocked all-white gowns to the event, and they looked absolutely stunning together. While Cardi has been known to serve up some amazing beauty looks over the last couple years, Hennessy turned just as many heads as her famous sis with her natural makeup and sleek ponytail. And the internet noticed. One user noted how angelic the pair looked together, but Hennessy got her own props, too.
Advertisement
Hennessy chilled in the background while her sister gave interviews, but if this year’s Grammys proved anything, it’s that Hennessy has some star power of her own. So far, Cardi’s little sister doesn’t have any plans to make music any time soon. But Hennessy has leveraged her massive new following — she has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram — to book her own club appearances and hosting gigs.
And in case you were wondering: Yes, Cardi’s sibling is named after the famous cognac brand. In fact, Cardi B. (real name Belcalis Almanzar) chose her stage name as a play on Bacardi rum. Growing up, she frequently tried to match her sister’s liquor-inspired namesake. How cute is that?
I think it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing more of Hennessy in the future. But for now, her Instagram will do.
Advertisement