Shailene Woodley now has a go-to red carpet date. The actress just made things Instagram official with boyfriend Ben Volavola, which means this lucky guy will be getting all the Big Little Lies season 2 spoilers.
On Wednesday, Woodley took to Instagram to share pics from the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show, which is part of Paris Fashion Week. (It's also, perhaps, the most "celebrity" of dates one can plan.) The HBO star took Volavola, a rugby player, as her plus-one for the night, and wasn't shy about sharing cute couple photos in between all of the fashion.
"au revoir, paris. @maisonvalentino looks the best on you. every time. thank you for sharing your art with us," Woodley wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Volavola getting snuggly.
In October of 2017, Us Weekly reported that the Australian World Cup-level rugby player was spotted hanging out with the Divergent star in a New Zealand coffee shop. A few days before that, Woodley posted an Instagram photo of her hand tangled up with someone else's. Now, it's pretty clear that the hand in the mystery photo belongs to Volavola.
This sweet photo wasn't the extent of the eyebrow-raising Instagram photos. Woodley also shared an image of her legs next to what appeared to be her now-beau's.
Of course, we can't be positive that it's Volavola in these pics from October, but those legs look like they could be skilled at rugby, right?
Woodley might be enjoying her new romance, but don't expect for her to lose herself in the process. In a 2015 interview with The Telegraph, Woodley stated:
"Partnership should not take away from your life, it should add to your life, right? When I was 18 I became my own best friend and I went on a quest to get to know me and figure out who I was, and what I wanted and in that I found a lot of happiness and I found a lot of ways to be centred."
Congrats to the happy couple, and may many couple selfies be in your future.
