Octavia Spencer & Jessica Chastain Schooled Hollywood & Got Paid In The Process

Spencer's tale is a parable of intersectionality in action: Chastain, a very visible and very vocal white woman, used her privilege to promote a woman of colour. The two friends and co-stars were also transparent about their salaries, an important detail in salary negotiation. If all women — and, you know, men! — shared their salaries, we could correct years of inequity. Also, as per Spencer, this happened months before the Time's Up initiative was revealed. Maybe, with Time's Up at the forefront, these types of occurrences can happen more frequently. Or, better yet, all the time.