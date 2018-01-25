Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In February

This month brings the end of Dry January and the pleasures (or otherwise) of Valentine's Day, but if you're still planning on keeping it low-key, Netflix has your back.
The Oscar-winning Shakespeare in Love with Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes is among the many great movies joining the streaming library in February. Look out too for The Revenant, an epic western starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy, and Wild Child, a cult British teen flick with Emma Roberts and Juno Temple.
Another exciting addition is the Netflix original film Irreplaceable You, a romantic weepy starring "San Junipero"'s Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Game of Thrones' Michiel Huisman. Other UK Netflix exclusives include a new Derren Brown special, the return of makeover show Queer Eye, and intriguing food documentary series Ugly Delicious.
Click through to see every single new title – and its release date – on Netflix this February