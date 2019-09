As Cosmopolitan notes , this is the first time ever that a Black woman has been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and that an actor has been nominated for a performance in a film directed by a Black woman. Additionally, Blige is the first person throughout the award show's history to be nominated for her performance and for an original song. This recognition will hopefully prove to Blige just how capable, worthy, and talented she is, despite her past reservations about wearing minimal makeup and being so emotionally vulnerable in front of the camera.