The 2018 Oscar nominations are here , and if you’ve been paying attention to award season for the past few years, then you probably could have predicted which films and actors would receive nods. Call Me By Your Name, The Shape of Water and Lady Bird were among the films that dominated the biggest categories. In other words, a bunch of movies starring white people, directed by white people, and about white people problems make up the majority of the nominee pool. Breaking up this year’s monotony of white people is a fish lover (from The Shape of Water) and Jordan Peele. Get Out is getting the recognition it deserves after several notable snubs during this award season . The film is nominated for Best Picture, and Peele is up for Best Director and Original Screenplay. The Hollywood Reporter has noted that he is only the third person to ever hit this trifecta with his directorial debut, and the only black person to do so. And honestly, he deserves to win them all because Get Out was a groundbreaking project... and because it’s black AF.