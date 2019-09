This month, it's more important than ever that you resist the temptation to spend all your cash on payday, because PUMA has collaborated with British artist Shantell Martin on a new collection. Now working out of New York, Shantell is kind of a big deal; her portfolio includes work with Kendrick Lamar (Kendrick is " awesome ") and Refinery29’s very own 29 Rooms as well as several seriously impressive solo exhibitions and residencies.