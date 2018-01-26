This ethos is immediately apparent in this new collab, which features classic PUMA styles adorned with Martin’s signature monochromatic illustrations. The 20-piece collection is a lighthearted mix of athleisure and sartorial tailoring (with added stick figures). Think graphic tees paired with tapered trousers layered under crisp, semi-opaque raincoats and flatform trainers. Taglines of "Do Less, Be More" and "Find Your Way" run across the pieces.