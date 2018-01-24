A glance into Givenchy's couture past could tell any fashion historian who sat in awe watching the show that some of the looks were riffs off former creative director Riccardo Tisci's couture history. But there was a method to that madness, too: Upon surveying Tisci's archive, it'd seem that Keller was most interested in the Italian designer's pre-lookbook era, when he forewent the traditional runway format and photographed his designs in curt, outdoor brochures instead. Think: luxury lookbooks. It was the period that preceded the fame he'd soon acquire via the street glam ready-to-wear collections that'd put his star on the map.