But before Waight Keller's first couture collection at Givenchy and the latest offerings from Chanel, Margiela, Elie Saab et al, came Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri this afternoon. The Musée Rodin was transformed into a giant black and white mirrored checkerboard – a common feature in Dalí's paintings, hinting at the Surrealist theme of the show to come. Inside the venue, giant drapes hung across the walls, while mysterious cages and Surrealist white body parts were suspended over the graphic floor. Show notes revealed that Chiuri was particularly inspired by the female-focused work of Argentinian Surrealist artist Leonor Fini, who worked with Christian Dior himself in the 1930s. A quote from Fini in the notes, encapsulated the collection's theme succinctly: “Only the inevitable theatricality of my life interests me.”