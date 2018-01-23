The Megyn Kelly & Jane Fonda Feud Is Intense As Hell

If you thought that Megyn Kelly and Jane Fonda could bury the hatchet and make up, well... it doesn't look like that's happening any time soon. As displayed on her new segment on Megyn Kelly Today, Kelly has words for Fonda, and they're definitely not flattering.
Back in September, Fonda appeared on NBC's Today for an interview with Kelly. During that interview, Kelly brought up the fact that Fonda, who was on the show promoting her film Our Souls at Night, has been candid about receiving plastic surgery. The actress seemed annoyed by the question, asking "Are we really going to talk about that?" before suggesting they move on to discussing the movie.
Advertisement
This week, it was clear that Fonda didn't forget about Kelly's question. On a different segment on Today in January with Hoda Kotb, Lily Tomlin made a joke about knowing Fonda "before [her] first face-lift." Fonda responded with: "We don't need to talk about that... Who are you? Megyn Kelly?!"
Kelly, apparently, is very much over Fonda's criticism of her question. She took time on Megyn Kelly Today to call out Fonda's apparent hypocrisy, claiming that Fonda spoke about her plastic surgery multiple times in the recent past.
Kelly told her audience on Monday:
"It's time to address the 'poor me' routine... If Fonda really wants to have a conversation about older women's cultural face, then her plastic surgery is tough to ignore. Fonda knows this... which is why, to her credit, she has talked about her plastic surgery pretty much everywhere before coming on our show."
The show then cut to multiple radio and TV segments in which Fonda did open up about her own cosmetic procedures.
However, it wasn't just the star's comments to other outlets that irked Kelly. The Today host reminded her audience that Fonda was no stranger to controversy herself. Kelly stated:
"I have no regrets about that question, nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is or is not appropriate. After all, this is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage. Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War. Many of our veterans still call her 'Hanoi Jane' thanks to her radio broadcast that attempted to shame American troops. She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our American pilots. She called our POWs hypocrites and liars, and called their torture 'understandable.' Even she had to apologise for that gun picture, but not for the rest of it."
Advertisement
Kelly ended the segment by stating that Fonda "has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive."
Megyn Kelly responds to criticism from Jane Fonda saying that she has no regrets about asking about Fonda’s plastic surgery. Then she goes on to address Fonda’s own past, “Hanoi Jane,” and says she’s in no position to talk about what’s offensive. pic.twitter.com/woNQ9WcLNf— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) January 22, 2018
The former Fox host is citing how the Grace & Frankie actress visited North Vietnam in 1972, during the Vietnam War. Her visit, in which she spoke on Radio Hanoi and implored U.S. pilots to stop the bombings, incited a great deal of controversy. Rumours swirled that Fonda had given secret messages from the POWs to their captors, which was proven untrue. In 2011, the star posted a blog on her website titled "The Truth About My Trip To Hanoi," explaining her reasons for making the journey and why she was posed with the anti-aircraft gun Kelly referred to on Monday.
To say that Kelly made a bit of a leap between Fonda not wanting to discuss her plastic surgery past (again) and the Netflix star's past with the Vietnam War would be, well, an understatement. Ultimately, Fonda was in the right to shut down Kelly's question, even if she did discuss it with previous outlets. Maybe Fonda didn't want to rehash what she did with her face in that moment, which, as the owner of said face, is absolutely within her right. To use Fonda's defence of herself to bring up an already much-discussed situation from 1972 and insinuate that she is not a patriot is more than a touch petty.
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Kelly and Fonda and will update this post should they have additional statement.
Advertisement