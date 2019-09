Kylie Jenner Hiding Her Belly In These Ads Is Basically A Pregnancy Announcement

Well, the government's kaput for now, so we might as well turn our eyes to the newest KarJenner family photo . (Actually, even if the government were up and running, I'd be on the KarJenner beat, but still! It's fun to pretend!) The family posed for the first official photo of their Calvin Klein campaign. It's the whole family — at least, the most prominent members. There's Kim, there's Khloé, there's Kendall, and there's Kourtney. There's also Kylie, who's been keeping a low profile ever since we heard that she might be pregnant . Presumably, she's trying to keep the pregnancy under wraps by staying out of paparazzi photos. So, these Calvin Klein advertisements are a unique opportunity. Kylie Jenner was photographed! In the flesh! Possibly pregnant!