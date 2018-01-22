Nicole Kidman Just Won Her First Ever SAG Award

A teary-eyed Kidman, apparently sick with the flu, used her acceptance speech to talk about how lucky she is to have even made it this far in her career. After naming a number of actresses over the age of 40 including Meryl Streep and Jane Fonda, Kidman praised them: “I want to thank you all for your trail blazing performances you have given over your career and how wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old. Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives, so that's not the case now. We have proven and these actresses and so many more are proving that we are potent and powerful and viable.” And she’s right. Ageism is just one of the many issues plaguing entertainment. Despite an industry that still prioritises youth and beauty in big casting decisions, Kidman is among the female actors breaking ground in their forties and beyond.