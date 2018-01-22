We Had No Idea Alexander Skarsgård Was Best Friends With This Actor

I can't think of anything less likely than a Big Little Lies/30 Rock crossover, but one is basically happening IRL. Viewers of tonight's Screen Actors Guild Awards may have noticed that Alexander Skarsgård was sitting next to actor Jack McBrayer before standing to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie. At first glance, this just looks like the result of random seat assignments, but writer Jarett Wieselman pointed out on Twitter that the two are actually longtime BFFs.
Feels like I should have been alerted immediately that Kenneth The Page and Eric from True Blood hang out on the reg, but I guess I just have to catch up right now. While it seems like they've been friends for some time, notable moments include this collaboration with Funny Or Die, in which the pals took a nine-day journey to the Arctic on a Greenpeace boat.
"We were incredibly close until we spent nine days together on a boat in bunk beds," Skarsgård joked in an interview with Esquire.
The dynamic duo also bring their friendship to social media. Just Jared pointed out that McBrayer often appears on Skarsgård's "secret" Instagram account.
"Jack thinks award shows diminish the integrity of our art," he joked in one post from the 2017 Emmys.
"Jack hates the spotlight," reads another caption.
Turns out, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to iconic BFF pics:
I'm always tickled to remember Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer are longtime BFFs pic.twitter.com/r8Vu1q9RwS— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 22, 2018
The characters the two men play couldn't be more different, which is why this friendship is so exciting. While we clearly weren't paying attention before, we are now, and ready to see what #BFFGoals these actors will create.
