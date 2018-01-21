The past several years have brought us reboots aplenty. The upcoming reboot of Sabrina: The Teenage Witch promises to be much darker, while Jordan Peele, who wrote and directed the acclaimed horror film Get Out, will helm the newest incarnation of the Twilight Zone. Even Full House got the reboot treatment, albeit to mixed reviews.
Nothing is stopping the powers that be from remaking one of millennials' favourite teen flicks: Clueless. Think about it. A Clueless reboot, still based on the Jane Austen novel Emma, would be the ultimate in nostalgia value, but written for today's audience, using some of today's most talented actors. And one Twitter user has the best fantasy cast in mind: Saoirse Ronan for the role of Cher Horowitz, and Zendaya as Dionne Davenport. Hollywood, are you listening?
Advertisement
Ronan and Zendaya wouldn't just hold a candle to the original Clueless, they would light the Olympic torch. Could you imagine Ronan scuttling around in Calvin Klein, screaming "as if!" with all of her teen exasperation? Ronan already got plenty of practice in teen angst on the set of Lady Bird, so it wouldn't be that much of a stretch.
Of course, there are other roles that need to be cast out as well. Cher's step-brother and love interest, originally played by Paul Rudd, could go to similarly hot leading man Adam Driver. The role of Cher's boy bestie Christian could be deftly performed by Timothée Chalamet. As for Tai, the role that made us all fall in love with the late Brittany Murphy? We'd love to see America Ferrera or Naya Rivera cast for that part; they would knock it out of the park. And in the spirit of Oscars 2018 season, let's throw in Allison Janney for Ms. Geist. After all, it wouldn't be Janney's first time playing a teacher.
Let's all rally around this fantasy Clueless. Because if we make enough noise, Hollywood may just give us what we want. You can bet we'll see this in theaters several times — just as long as they update "Rolling With The Homies" to "Hotline Bling."
Advertisement