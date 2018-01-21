Nothing is stopping the powers that be from remaking one of millennials' favourite teen flicks: Clueless. Think about it. A Clueless reboot, still based on the Jane Austen novel Emma, would be the ultimate in nostalgia value, but written for today's audience, using some of today's most talented actors. And one Twitter user has the best fantasy cast in mind: Saoirse Ronan for the role of Cher Horowitz, and Zendaya as Dionne Davenport. Hollywood, are you listening?