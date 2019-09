Of course, there are other roles that need to be cast out as well. Cher's step-brother and love interest, originally played by Paul Rudd, could go to similarly hot leading man Adam Driver. The role of Cher's boy bestie Christian could be deftly performed by Timothée Chalamet. As for Tai, the role that made us all fall in love with the late Brittany Murphy? We'd love to see America Ferrera or Naya Rivera cast for that part; they would knock it out of the park. And in the spirit of Oscars 2018 season, let's throw in Allison Janney for Ms. Geist. After all, it wouldn't be Janney's first time playing a teacher