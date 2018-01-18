Nomi (Emily Arlook) is one of the friends running laps around Zoey in the sex department. She has been open with her friends about her attraction to women, and has not experienced a lack of them on campus. But one in particular throws her for a loop in episode 4, “Starboy.” Nomi is on a date with a lesbian who has no time for men, even friendly ones that offer her and Nomi drinks at the bar. And when she finds out that Nomi does, she accuses her of going through a “phase” that involves letting men oppress her body. It’s an unfortunate mischaracterisation of bisexuality that many women who identify as such have heard. When women are attracted to both men and women, heteronormativity dictates that their sexual feelings and experiences with women are recreational distractions from more serious endeavours with men. It invalidates the real desires of women and ignores the spectrum of human sexuality. And Nomi doesn’t hesitate to yell after her scorned lover that the B in LGBT needs to be respected. It’s an important moment for sure, and gives Nomi some points on her woke feminist card.