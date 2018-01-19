Stadler's appearance sends ripples through the hospital as those who know who he is find out that he is there. Karev (Justin Chambers) just about punches him on site and sends an intern to collect Wilson. Wilson's run outside to lose it and get it together was the first time in this episode that I cried, but readers I've been so emotional lately and anticipating this so I know, I'm a weenie. Weber sends Stadler into help Meredith with her spleen thing, but when he introduces himself after they finish up, she does a double take. Damn, I was hoping she'd punch him in the face. I guess she had to hold it together for the patient. Her terse, "I know who you are, I'm friends with Jo Wilson," served as a good rebuke, but it's still no punch in the face.