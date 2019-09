Spirits. Souls. Demons. Ghosts. Entities. Apparitions. Shadows. Beings. Devils. Spectres. Poltergeists. Helen Mirren 's new horror movie — or thriller, depending on your perspective — Winchester promises all of that and more. Like many great horror movies, Winchester centres on a big house. The house is the Winchester mansion, owned by Sarah Winchester (Helen Mirren), a widow who always wears a black veil. And yes, Mirren rocks the veil. (I aspire to have the sangfroid of Mirren wearing a black veil.) Winchester built the mansion at the behest of a medium, who told her it would house spirits — and ghosts and entities and so forth. Jason Clarke plays doctor Eric Prose, the man tasked with taking the mansion away from Winchester. The doctor is there to prove she's crazy; the spirits are determined to prove she's not. Horrific things will ensue!