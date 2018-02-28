The Versace family has beenthat this show will be a work of fiction, but I was still excited to see a portrayal of the iconic matriarch. Her presence seemed to mark a decided change in the episode, and a feeling sank in that the rest of the season would be like a war between her team and the cops and media hoping to splash the details of her brother’s life all over the papers without actually catching the man responsible. The moment where she puts a porcelain bust ever so slightly back in its place leads me to believe she will not be forgiving of mistakes, and her immediate TCBing (taking care of business) have me excited to watch her take on the role of a general. We catch a glimpse of Cruz as Donatella’s simultaneous softness and hardness when she delivers the most beautifully sad line of the episode saying, “They’ll judge the killer yes, but they’ll judge the victim, too.”