“Fighting injustice is a commitment I made many years ago,” says Allred in a narration. Her work, as is touched on in the film, is informed by her personal experiences, some of which are painful. The trailer shows the stoic, forceful Allred on the verge of tears as she discusses her life. “What happened to me is absolutely shocking,” she says. “And to this day, I can’t even think about it.” Allred was raped in 1966, and became pregnant from the attack; she later sought an abortion during a time when it was not legal.