Streep's ability to completely inhabit an individual has allowed her to play some of history's most extraordinary and singular women. Most recently, she played Kay Graham , the first-ever woman publisher of an American newspaper, in The Post. Streep looks and sounds like Graham, right down to her careful, serious drawl. Thanks to Streep's almost chameleonic ability to mimic a person's mannerisms, combined with her incredible acting, The Post successfully brings one of history's most trailblazing individuals back to the public's attention.