The new season of UnREAL is almost upon us, and if we're to believe the Lifetime series' new trailer, it could be the most dramatic one yet. You can blame all the boys.
Quinn (Constance Zimmer) and Rachel (Shiri Appleby), the most ruthless reality TV producers are back for another round of Everlasting, but this time, they're not manipulating the emotions of a group of 20-something women. Instead, it's new suitress Serena (Caitlin Fitzgerald) who will pick her ultimate soulmate from a crop of eligible bachelors.
Unfortunately (or, perhaps, very fortunately?) for Quinn and Rachel, the guys are just as much trouble as the women were in the previous seasons — at least, according to the latest trailer for the series.
In true Bachelor fashion, it doesn't take very long for the guys to take literal swings at one another, which, as we all know by now, translates to ratings gold. But is one of them also secretly hooking up with Quinn off-camera? That's certainly what it looks like, and it wouldn't be the first time that things got inappropriate between a producer and contestant. (Never forget Rachel's own tryst, and eventual takedown, of season 1 suitor Adam.)
However, the real bright spot in the trailer (outside of all that soapy drama, of course) is Fitzgerald's Serena. She's painted as powerful, successful, and completely unafraid to stand up to manipulation queen Rachel. If self-proclaimed feminist Rachel felt any cognitive dissonance about portraying the women of Everlasting as desperate for a man, she likely will be relieved by Serena's bold presence: What's more feminist that a woman who knows what she wants, and goes after it unabashedly?
UnREAL was previously expected by fans in the summer of 2017, so fans should be more eager than ever to see Rachel and Quinn navigate the morally-murky waters that is reality TV. The new season drops on 26th February.
