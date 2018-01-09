Timothée Chalamet & Ansel Elgort Disagree On Who Was More Popular In High School

Normally I'd argue that nobody was cool in high school, but for former classmates Timothée Chalamet and Ansel Elgort, I'll make an exception. The former LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts students have both gone on to make waves in Hollywood, Chalamet with his breakout performance in Call Me By Your Name and Elgort's stunts in Baby Driver, and now we're all dying to know what these guys were like back before all this fame started. MTV went there when they asked each of them who was more popular in high school, and they both disagreed.
"Timothée was so popular," Elgort replied. Chalamet, on the other hand, revealed that Elgort had a calendar with him in it.
"Are you kidding me?" Chalamet added. "How could I have possibly been more popular?" He also mentioned that out of all the musicals he auditioned for, Elgort snagged the lead whereas Chalamet didn't make it in at all. Exhibit A:
"That's why all those rap videos are online," he said. "Because I was doing the talent show instead of the musicals."
Oh, what rap videos?
You're welcome.
"No one disliked Timmy," Elgort said. "People disliked me. Everyone loves Timmy."
Of course, they aren't the only notable alums. Jennifer Aniston ('87), Nicki Minaj ('00) and Liza Minnelli ('64) have also graced those halls, meaning it's a pretty safe bet that anyone there might just be the next big thing. If a future in Hollywood is already well within your grasp at the same time you're going through puberty and asking people to prom, then let's face it: you're definitely already cool.
Watch the full interview below!
So, who was more popular in high school: @AnselElgort or @RealChalamet? pic.twitter.com/0m6taUR792— MTV (@MTV) January 9, 2018
