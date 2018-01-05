Robbie’s ascent to fame has been rapid and unforgettable. After appearing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, it seemed suddenly, the Australian actress was everywhere. With I, Tonya, Robbie’s career has reached new heights. Not only did Robbie produce I, Tonya – she also garnered a Golden Globe nomination for her work playing disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding.