Twenty-four years following a scandal that rocked the world, Margot Robbie takes on the role of figure skater Tonya Harding in a behind-the-scenes story that will have you questioning what’s real, what’s fake, and how much we truly know about the controversial figures who become cultural lightning rods. I, Tonya hits theaters January 5. Grab your tickets HERE.
You wouldn’t discover much about the Margot Robbie by scrolling through her Instagram account. Over the past five years, she’s posted only 112 times. Traces of her personal life are scant. What we know of Robbie, instead, comes through her acting oeuvre, and her candid, personal interviews.
Robbie’s ascent to fame has been rapid and unforgettable. After appearing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, it seemed suddenly, the Australian actress was everywhere. With I, Tonya, Robbie’s career has reached new heights. Not only did Robbie produce I, Tonya – she also garnered a Golden Globe nomination for her work playing disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding.
Here’s how Robbie has gotten to a place in her career in which she's not just starring in great films — she's controlling the direction of the films, too.