The Reason Jessica Chastain Watched Kim Kardashian's Contour Tutorials

Chastain explained that Bloom resembled the famous E! family, and to channel those chiseled contours and velvet lips on-screen, the actress looked to KKW's expertise on the matter. "For research, I actually watched Kim’s tutorial on face shading and contouring," Chastain said. "As the movie goes on, Molly transforms into this idea of what a woman has to be in order to be heard: The heels get higher, the necklines are lower, the hair is longer. It was quite a departure for me, physically. And the strange thing is, I don’t look like myself at all in this film, and so many people have said to me that I’ve never looked better."