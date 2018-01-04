It's 2018 & Kim Kardashian Is Still Forced To Defend Herself Against Mum-Shamers

For many, a new year means a fresh slate. Unfortunately, Kim Kardashian seems to be dealing with at least one of the same problems of previous years — the masses shaming her parenting skills.
In June of 2017, the reality star was targeted for her choice of car seat for her son Saint West. In September of 2016, she was criticised for having her daughter North West wear custom clothing. Now, however, the attacks on Kardashian are a little more personal: Some have accused the KKW Beauty founder of leaving Saint alone in the hospital, where the two-year-old recently battled pneumonia, in order to attend a New Year's Eve party.
The issue came to the E! star's attention on Wednesday, via a tweet from fan @thejakekardash defending the celebrity's actions.
"why do people continuously think KimYe were 'partying' New years Eve while saint was at the hospital? Kim & Kanye love their kids so much, so to even THINK they werent around when Saint was sick is really stupid af. Yal love to hate Kim, just to hate her, its dumb at this point!"
Kardashian tweeted a response, confirming that she definitely did not leave her child alone in the hospital.
"I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don't even try me when it comes to my kids."
It's easy to see why Kardashian would find this particular criticism so infuriating. After all, it's one thing to attack someone's fashion choices or Instagram posts, and another thing to pick apart their family life — which, FYI, the average onlooker really knows nothing about.
Kardashian is getting ready for baby number three, who will be born via surrogate, and clearly, her family's well-being is a top priority for her. So maybe, just maybe, the rest of the world should let her live?
