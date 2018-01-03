10 Celebrity Triple Threats That Can Sing, Act, & Dance

The things that make one famous are not at all what they used to be. Personalities sell just as much as sex does in the entertainment world with the help of social networking and truly creative marketing. And there’s no shame in that. Social media has become another platform for people to showcase a whole bunch of interesting things that they’re good at, from cooking to blowing elaborate smoke rings using vapour.
However, many critics and fans still like to fall back on a few specific things in order to grant entertainer status: singing, dancing, and/or acting. A measurable degree of talent still seems to be the bottom line for those both within and outside of the entertainment industry. And there are plenty of extremely talented singers, dancers, and actors out there. But there are a select few who have hit the trifecta and can do all three.
This one is for them.