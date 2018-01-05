Why I'll Always Rate My Teenage Jobs As Some Of My Best

I got my first job at 13 when an older girl on the school bus rather earnestly told me that she was retiring from waitressing to concentrate on her GCSEs. Her weekly shift (Sunday 10am-5pm) at a local pub in Berkshire offered everything I longed for: adventure, independence and money (a whopping £3.50 an hour cash-in-hand plus tips). I wanted it badly. Once I'd convinced my parents that my Sundays would be better spent carrying plates of roast beef rather than doing homework, I called the pub that evening offering my (non-existent) skills. After a brief interview I was given the job, despite it being entirely illegal for me to work at that age. I felt like I had arrived.