Only 30% Of Women Are In Their 'Dream Job' – Are You?

As a child, the question 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' may have conjured visions of astronauts, police officers, or pop stars (it may, in fact, continue to do so). As grown-ups still grappling with that same question, those visions of cool job titles are now tempered by very real, practical concerns about wages, gruelling shifts, job security, and employee benefits. That's to say nothing of the less measurable metrics of how a job makes us feel. Does it have purpose? Are we satisfied? Is there stimulation? Sure, experiencing zero-gravity sounds brilliant — but can we also have flexi-time, good employee morale, and a boss who isn't a micromanager?