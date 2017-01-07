How To Make Your Career Resolutions Happen, From 5 Women Who Did It

We're all guilty of doing it. We start out the New Year with a flurry of half-articulated ideas for transforming our lives. This is the year we get that pay rise. This is the year we write that book and start that business. This is the year we quit our job and follow our dream.
And sometimes, this is the year. Other times, it's just the year that didn't deliver on those promises. It happens: Life gets in the way, other concerns take precedent, things fall through, and rocking the career boat seems too risky.
For these five London-based women, however, those career resolutions — from launching a new business to transitioning to a different field — did become a reality. Here, they share the steps they took to make it all happen.