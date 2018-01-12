i can’t believe there are still people who support logan paul after he took a video of someone’s dead body who had killed themselves and felt the need to put it on youtube.— anne?? #BBN (@pettyyankeefan) January 2, 2018
What Logan Paul has done is so disrespectful his account should be suspended from YouTube. My little sister saw the whole video before he removed it and was disgusted? a real dead person who will never know that his dead body was made a joke on Logan Paul’s YouTube channel— Urvi (@GxssipQuxxn) January 2, 2018
I watched @LoganPaul's Suicide Forest video before it was taken down. I think he went too far by circling the body and filming it up close and therefore it shows a complete lack of compassion for someone's life.— LILLI (@lillianadee) January 2, 2018
Dear @LoganPaul,— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018
How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.
Re: Logan Paul, something I always think about is when people make...ethical mistakes, as in, not-illegal, should we really be trying I ruin their lives and end their careers or accept the apology, personally make a choice to stop watching, and move on.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018
I just received an official statement from a contact at @Youtube regarding the outrage and controversy around Logan Paul’s (now self-removed) “We found a dead body” top trending Youtube video.— Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) January 2, 2018
I’ll save my personal comment for later. Just wanted to pass this along. pic.twitter.com/JNTQDMVvT4