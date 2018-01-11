Camila Cabello Has Plenty Of Feelings About That Fifth Harmony Performance

Ever since leaving Fifth Harmony at the end of 2016, Camila Cabello has settled into a successful solo career. So far, that career has included churning out hits like "Havana" and buzzed-about collaborations with artists like Machine Gun Kelly. Still, that doesn't mean she was unaffected by her former girl group throwing shade.
During Fifth Harmony's VMAs performance in August of 2017, a "fifth member" of the group — meant to represent former 5Her Cabell0 — was hurled backwards off the stage and into oblivion.
The shade was, obviously, quite real. If you cringed while watching the girl group get particularly petty over Cabello's exist, you can imagine how the "Crying In the Club" singer felt about the whole thing.
Advertisement
In a recent New York Times interview, Cabello admitted that watching Fifth Harmony metaphorically move on from their time with the singer definitely stung.
"[The performance] definitely hurt my feelings," Cabello told The New York Times. "I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t prepared for it — especially because at that point I’d moved on from it. I was just like, 'What? Why?'
Still, Cabello didn't harp on the drama. She told the outlet:
"I have to make space for the good stuff to happen in my life. I don’t like holding onto the past, especially when it’s stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty."
Some of this "good stuff" might just include the release of her solo album Camila, which officially drops on 12th January 2018. It's already receiving excellent reviews, which should put this particular performative diss (if you could call it that) in her rearview.
As for the former members of Fifth Harmony? They're also looking to move on from their musical breakup. Member Ally Brooke told Seventeen that they are excited for what they do next.
"We’re focusing on this new era," Ally told the outlet. "We’ve had some highs and some very, very sad lows, but together we’re writing our new narrative."
Here's hoping the next VMAs is full of good vibes, only.
Advertisement