Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Is Not Very Happy With Prince Harry

Samantha Markle, half-sister to future princess Meghan Markle, isn't pleased that Prince Harry made a passing comment about the state of the Markle family in a lengthy interview radio interview performed by none other than Barack Obama earlier this week. Is your head spinning a bit? Let us explain.
President Obama innocently asked Prince Harry how Megan enjoyed spending Christmas with the royal family. He responded that she enjoyed herself. And then he stuck his foot in his mouth: "She’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had." As Markle already has a family, and a very large one at that, Samantha wasn't happy that Prince Harry would imply otherwise.
"Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her," Samantha wrote on Twitter in response to Harry's comment. "Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses."
She added, "[Meghan] always had this family,..Marrying merely extends it."
It's worth noting that Samantha is shopping around a book about her family called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. She says it will document "the inter-racial evolution of this country ...and how that intersects with this recent event with [Meghan Markle and Prince Harry]." It will also chronicle Samantha's life and how her relationship with her sister evolved. It does not appear to have a publisher yet.
Samantha's position on Meghan has seemingly shifted since her sister got engaged. Despite previous rumours of a strained relationship, in a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, Samantha said she was happy for her sister and she did not believe that Prince Harry's title was what brought the couple together.
“It’s lovely, but I have to say I think what’s more important to our family, and certainly to her, is that you find the person that’s the best fit for you, that you love, that really makes you happy,” Samantha said. “I don’t think it’s so much who he is in terms of royalty as who he is as a man. I can see she’s just bubbling. It’s so charming and so warm.”
As to whether or not Prince Harry will be invited to the Markles' Christmas gatherings in the years to come — well, we might just have to wait and read the book to find out.
