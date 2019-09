A Brief Introduction To Timothée Chalamet, The Newcomer Ruling Awards Season

He is the breakout star of 2017 , and one of the few people who could factually say that the past 12 months have been the best of his life. This is a unique privilege, and one that I am happy he can claim, because as someone who is a Fan of Timmy T, I believe that he has earned it. Not only is Chalamet, who turns 22 on December 27, the star of the critically-acclaimed Call Me By Your Name (in one specifically terrific scene , you see him experience no less than six different stages of heartbreak), and the charming asshole in Lady Bird, but he's also on track to completely rule awards season.