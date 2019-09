Overboard Is Being Remade With One Big Change

The movie tells the story of two people, one rich and one poor. Then the rich person gets amnesia by falling, wait for it, overboard, off their yacht. The poor person, who has been mistreated by the aforementioned rich person, takes this opportunity to usher in some sort of poetic justice by convincing them that they are married. While the remake seems to stay true to the plot of the original, instead of a rich and rude woman, originally played by Goldie Hawn, it is now Leonardo Derbez in the role of the rich person who needs to learn the value of hard work and compassion. Rather than a carpenter, played by Kurt Russell, the role of "poor person" is now a housecleaner played by Anna Faris. When Faris brings Derbez home to work multiple jobs and help take care of "their" three children, he has no choice but to go along with it.