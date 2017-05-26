It looks like the set of the new Overboard remake is rounding out. In addition to leads Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez, who will take on gender-swapped versions of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Deadline reports that Desperate Housewives alumnae Eva Longoria just signed on to the reboot.
According to the site, Longoria will play Theresa, Faris' boss (she works at a pizzeria) and super-best friend — a classic rom-com staple. Naturally, Theresa will be there to lend a shoulder to cry on, deliver off-handed funny one-liners, and offer up a sharp "I told you so" at the just the right time.
In the original Garry Marshall version of Overboard (1987), Hawn's character, a spoiled heiress, suffers from amnesia after falling off a yacht. In this new version, it's Derbez, a spoiled playboy who suffers the fall and subsequent memory loss. In the original version, Russell convinced a mixed-up Hawn that she was actually his wife, having her wait on him hand and foot, forgoing her Champagne-fueled shopping sprees at Saks for grocery store runs and PBR.
In Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg's remake, Faris is a single mom who has to convince Derbez that he's her husband and the father of her kid, so everything seems primed for laughs and hijinks. It's all classic rom-com fodder. It's like comfort food for when you're feeling down browsing the movie listings on TNT, TBS, and USA.
Faris was proud to share the news. "So thrilled," she wrote in response Longoria's casting announcement.
Longoria, who is living it up at Cannes at the moment, hasn't commented on the casting, though we're sure she's ready and raring to go. Fans can catch her on Empire, where she has a guest role for a few episodes, and in the new flick Lowriders, which depicts car culture in Central L.A.
